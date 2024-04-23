India Establishes Task Force To Propel Electric Vehicle Ecosystem

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 23 (KNN) India is ramping up efforts to boost its electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem with the establishment of a task force aligned with its vision of Viksit Bharat.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) is spearheading this initiative, collaborating with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and other key stakeholders.

According to a letter obtained by Mint, MHI is in the process of finalising the setup of the task force, aimed at charting a comprehensive roadmap for the EV industry.

The task force will engage with stakeholders through workshops and meetings to gather insights and recommendations on various aspects of electric vehicle adoption and infrastructure development.

The letter outlines that different agencies have been approached to provide inputs on 11 crucial topics, paving the way for the formulation of an action plan to drive EV adoption across India.

These agencies have already commenced work, laying the groundwork to position India as a global leader in the transition to e-mobility.

Sources familiar with the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that agencies involved in establishing the EV task force have begun reaching out to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to kickstart the automotive vision plan for Viksit Bharat 2047.

(KNN Bureau)