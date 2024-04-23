Kuwait Vs Malaysia AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Kuwait and Malaysia will be playing for pride when they face off in their final AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Group D tie at Al Janoub Stadium on Tuesday.

Both sides were eliminated following defeats to Uzbekistan and Vietnam but are determined to bid farewell to the tournament with a win.

Stay tuned as we bring you match highlights and a glimpse of the football atmosphere at the venue!

⚽⚽⚽

FULL TIME

⏱️ 90'+10'

Kuwait U23 2-1 Malaysia U23

90' + 10' Game over. Kuwait U23 2-1 Malaysia U23.

90' + 5' CLOSE! Kuwait's Sultan Al Faraj almost nets the killer goal as he dribbles and cuts into the area but Firdaus Imran Fadhil saves.

90' + 2' CLOSE! Malaysia's Thirumurugan heads from a corner kick and forces a heroic save from Kuwait's Abdulrahman Al Fadhli.

89' MISS Nooa Laine's (Malaysia U23) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

84' Kuwait's Salman Al Awadhi is now shown red for what was deemed a reckless tackle on Malaysia's Umar Hakeem. Both teams down to 10-men.

76' Double sub for Malaysia U23 as T. Saravanan replaces Haqimi Azim Rosli and Najmuddin Akmal replaces Aiman Yusni.

63' GOAL! Malaysia's Haqimi Azim Rosli pulls one back for Malaysia from a low driving effort into the left opposite corner of the net to cut Kuwait's lead back to one goal.



60' GOAL! Kuwait's Talal Al Qaisi heads it in after a brilliant cross from substitute Sultan Al Faraj and gives his team a two goal lead.



57' Kuwait sub Abdulaziz Abdulaziz comes close to adding the second but skies it above crossbar!

55' Malaysia come close again but Kuwait's Al Shatti clears the danger

53' CLOSE! Malaysia's Aliff Izwan crosses into the area from a corner kick and is cleared before danger by the Kuwaiti defense.

49' Corner for Malaysia, Haqimi Azim Rosli barely misses and the ball heads out for a goalkick. .

46' Salman Al Awadhi (Kuwait) sneaks behind the back line and almost doubles it but the linesman rasises his flag for offside.

WATCH: Kuwait's opener

45' + 12' Kuwait's captain Salman Al Awadhi converts from the spot successfully to give his team advantage over 10-man Malaysia.

45' + 11' Malaysia's Umar Hakeem is deemed to have fouled in the penalty area and the decision is a penalty for Kuwait.

45' + 10' VAR check for a penalty for Kuwait.

45' + 7' A thunderbolt of a shot from Montaser Al Abdulsalam (Kuwait) is the first test for Malaysian substitute keeper Firdaus Imran Fadhilm, who parries it successfully.

45' + 4' Daryl Sham is subbed off to make way for substitute keeper Firdaus Imran Fadhil.

45' + 3' Salman Al Awadhi is back on the field. Sikh Izhan has been stretchered off the field as both their injuries seem to be quite serious.

45' RED CARD! Malaysia's goalkeeper Sikh Izhan is sent off with a straight red for a reckless headbutt on the charging attacker outside the penalty box.

43' Umar Hakeem (Malaysia) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

40' Haqimi Azim Rosli ( Malaysia ) makes his way into the area and unleashes a thunder shot from the right that Abdulrahman Al Fadhli parries away.

35' Sharp drop in the match's tempo as both squads try to find entry.

30' Kuwait win a freekick in a dangerous area, Salman Al Awadhi takes took the freekick which was parried away by Malaysian goalkeeper Sikh Izhan.

19' Right after Kuwait threaten, Malaysia show their fangs with a ball from Aiman Yusni to G. Daryl Sham who hits a left footed shot from the centre of the box that is blocked.

18' BIG CHANCE MISSED! Kuwait's Talal Al Qaisi recieves a brilliant cross from the right but his volley from sails abover the crossbar from close range.

16' Malaysia score after a beautiful build-up play but Luqman Hakim is ruled offside after a tidy finish into the keeper's far corner.

9' Both teams not sitting back, eagerly looking for the opener instead.

7' Kuwait's Alfadhli's tacke is deemed not dangerous. No red card.

6' VAR check for possible red card on Kuwait.

LINEUPS HERE