Rashid Alvi Concerned Over Exodus From Congress, But Denies Differences In Party Over Ram Mandir

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 223 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Tuesday expressed concern over the exodus of leaders from the party and called for containing the 'disturbing' trend to avoid further setbacks.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Alvi said that the exit of leaders from Congress is a serious matter and it is time that the party introspects and takes 'corrective measures' on the issue.

“If any worker, irrespective of his/her stature, leaves the party, it takes a toll on the latter. Congress must assess and try to find out why it is faced with such a situation,” Alvi told IANS.

Notably, the grand old party suffered multiple jolts in recent times as many top leaders snapped ties with Congress and jumped ship to other parties for 'greener pastures', including Rohan Gupta, Gaurav Vallabh, Ashok Chavan, Arjun Modhvadiya, Milind Deora, Baba Siddiqui, and Olympian boxer Vijender Singh.

When questioned on the 'conflict' within the party over the Ram Mandir and the invitation for its consecration ceremony, Alvi said there are no ideological differences in the Congress.

He also said that no Congress leader has made any anti-Sanatan statements.