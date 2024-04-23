Biryani Blunder: Lord Ram's Image On Plates Sparks Outrage In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) A biryani vendor in northwest Delhi was found serving his dish on disposable plates with images of Lord Ram printed over it.

Police said that they recovered plates with Lord Ram's image on it from the vendor's shop.

The incident surfaced on Sunday when local Hindu groups noticed the plates featuring the revered deity's likeness at the biryani shop.

After a video showing Lord Ram's images on the disposable plates went viral on social media, a crowd gathered near the shop. However, the locals confronted the vendor, observing people being served biryani on these plates, only to see them discarded later.

Subsequently, police arrived to manage the situation, and two plates with Lord Ram's photo printed on it were found at a biryani shop.

"We are investigating the matter," said a senior police official.

Meanwhile, people took X and shared the images of plates with Lord Ram's pictures on it used by the vendor.

"He is doing this intentionally ... He also knows this is wrong, but continually serving biryani in Lord Ram Images plates," wrote an X user, Sandeep.

"Biryani served on plates with Lord Ram's photo in Delhi's Jahangirpuri. Hindu organisations noticed this and called the police. They saw the plates being served with Biryani and discarded in the trash after use. Please don't ask the name of the shop owner," said another X user, Shilpa.