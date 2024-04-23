Etihad Launches Airbus A380 On Abu Dhabi-New York Route

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Etihad Airways flight EY1 from Abu Dhabi to New York arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday, heralding the start of the airline's A380 double-decker service featuring The Residence, the legendary, sumptuous three-room suite in the sky.

Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said, "We're thrilled to introduce our A380 experience to New York, confident that our guests will relish the exceptional onboard journey.

"Introducing the A380 to the popular New York route aligns with our strategy to meet increasing customer demand and expand our network. It comes just three weeks after we launched our new route to Boston, our fourth US gateway, underlining our commitment to serving and growing the North American market."

The addition of the A380 significantly boosts Etihad's capacity in the vital US market, providing convenient connections to the broader Middle East and the Indian subcontinent.

The increase in capacity will also make it easier to attract a greater number of visitors to Abu Dhabi.

One of Etihad's two daily flights to New York will be serviced by the A380, while the other will be operated by a 787-9, offering First, Business, and Economy cabins.

