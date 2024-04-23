7 Ways To Prevent Internet Scams And Frauds

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Internet scams and fraud are rising, and we must protect ourselves. Check out these 7 steps to prevent falling victim to online scams and frauds.

Here are seven effective ways to avoid online fraud:

Stay current on internet scams and fraud. Knowledge is your greatest defence against scammers. Follow govt sites, cybersecurity blogs, and trustworthy news sites to stay informed.

Make sure the site is secure before entering personal or financial info. Website validity may be verified via HTTPS, a padlock in the URL bar, and reviews or corporate contact.

Create strong, unique passwords for all online accounts. Do not use "password123" or popular phrases.



Fraudsters often steal personal information via phishing emails. Beware of emails requesting sensitive information, urgent requests, or bad language and spelling.



Two-factor authentication requires a password and an additional verification mechanism, such as a phone or email code, to secure your accounts.



Inform relatives, friends, and coworkers about internet scams. Explain typical frauds, warning signals, and prevention.



Check bank statements, credit card transactions, and internet accounts regularly for questionable behaviour. Report any unauthorised transactions or strange charges to your bank.