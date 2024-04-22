Egyptian Foreign Minister, IOM Director General Discuss Cooperation On Migration Issues

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met with Amy Pope, Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), on Monday to discuss cooperation on migration issues. The meeting took place during her visit to Egypt.

During the meeting, Minister Shoukry expressed Egypt's appreciation for its fruitful and longstanding partnership with the IOM and its commitment to strengthening cooperation to ensure comprehensive migration management that contributes to sustainable development by the principles and objectives of the Global Compact for Migration. He stressed the importance of shaping the IOM's priorities in consultation with developing countries that bear a significant burden in migration governance.

Minister Shoukry reiterated Egypt's commitment to adopting a comprehensive approach to migration governance that goes beyond security aspects to encompass the associated development dimensions and addresses the root causes of irregular migration. He commended the ongoing cooperation with the IOM in enhancing legal labour migration pathways and bridging labour market gaps, to the benefit of source, destination, and migrant countries alike.

Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, Spokesperson and Director of the Public Diplomacy Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that Minister Shoukry highlighted Egypt's facing increasing inflows of migrants compelled to leave their countries in search of stability due to conflicts, economic reasons, or the repercussions of climate change. This is reflected in the sharp rise in the number of migrants to Egypt. He noted that the support Egypt receives from the international community does not commensurate with the burden it bears in providing a decent life for those arriving, especially as this phenomenon coincides with a period when the Egyptian economy is suffering from the consequences of global crises. This necessitates the IOM's role in providing the necessary support to Egypt in this regard.

For her part, the IOM Director General thanked Egypt for its fruitful cooperation on climate change-induced migration issues, particularly during Egypt's presidency of COP27. The Foreign Minister and the UN official discussed ways to support and activate the Loss and Damage Fund for its crucial role in enhancing countries' capacity to address the devastating impacts of climate change and its effects on migration flows. They also discussed avenues for tripartite cooperation between Egypt, the IOM, and Africa.

Ambassador Abu Zeid concluded by highlighting discussions on regional developments. The Foreign Minister and the IOM chief addressed the situation in Gaza, underscoring the growing need for humanitarian aid and safe havens for displaced persons.

Regarding the crisis in Sudan, Pope commended Egypt's longstanding role in hosting a large number of refugees and providing support on both governmental and popular levels.



She expressed the IOM's readiness to collaborate with the Egyptian Ministries of Social Solidarity and Health to further enhance its capacity to care for Sudanese refugees.

Pope also voiced concern about the potential for Sudan's crisis to be neglected, highlighting the nearly 800 UN personnel deployed in Sudan and South Sudan, who stand ready to assist the Sudanese people.