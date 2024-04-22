LS Polls: BJP Candidate In Bengal Seeks Blessings From CPI-M Veteran

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 23 (IANS) Tapas Roy, the BJP candidate from Kolkata-Uttar Lok Sabha constituency, on Monday reached the doorsteps of veteran CPI-M leader and Left Front chairman Biman Bose to seek his blessings for success in the electoral contest.

Bose, a bachelor, has been for years residing at the CPI-M's state headquarters at Alimuddin Street in central Kolkata. The area comes under the Kolkata-Uttar constituency.

Roy met the veteran Left leader in a small room in which Bose resides and interacted with the CPI-M veteran for 10 minutes.

"Biman-da is a voter from the constituency where I am contesting. He is a veteran and highly respected politician. His personal and political honesty is unquestionable. So I came to seek his blessings," Roy said while leaving the CPI-M headquarters after the meeting.

Bose said that he had given his blessings to Roy for his good health.

"But at the same time, I have reminded him that this time our support is towards the Left Front-supported Congress candidate from Kolkata-Uttar," Bose said.

To recall, Roy, a six-time legislator, resigned as the Trinamool Congress MLA earlier this year and severed all his ties with the ruling party in West Bengal before joining the BJP.

Subsequently, he was named as the BJP candidate from Kolkata-Uttar.

His contestants are three-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member from Kolkata-Uttar Sudip Bandopadhyay and Left Front-supported Congress candidate Pradip Bhattacharya.