Govt Employee Shot Dead By Terrorists In J&K's Rajouri

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, April 22 (IANS) A government employee was shot by terrorists in J&K's Rajouri district on Monday evening and succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, officials said.
Officials said that terrorists fired at Mohd Razaq of Kunda Tope village in the Shahdhara Sharif area of Rajouri.
“He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to critical injuries. Terrorists had fired four pistol shots at the victim from close range," an official said.
As per officials, Razaq was an employee of the Social Welfare Department and the brother of a Territorial Army soldier.
The area has been surrounded for searches to trace the assailants, an official said.
MENAFN22042024000231011071ID1108123939
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.