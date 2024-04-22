Open Call for Photographs: Elevate your Artistic Vision at the new Terminal 2 of BLR Airport

(MENAFN- Avian We) Bengaluru, India - April 22, 2024 - Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) is pleased to announce an opportunity for photographers to contribute to the artistic ambience of Terminal 2 (T2) at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru. Through this, BIAL aims to curate a captivating collection of photographs celebrating the rich heritage and cultural tapestry of Karnataka and South India.



This open call invites photographers from around the globe to showcase their talent and be part of the Art Programme at T2, a new addition to the existing collection of artworks at the terminal. T2 has 60 commissioned artworks by 43 artists that are inspired by Karnataka’s rich heritage and culture, themed on ‘Naurasa’ or the nine emotions mentioned in Bharata’s natya shastra.



Photographers are encouraged to explore two compelling themes:



1. The Karnataka of today - showcasing hyper-local aspects and the soul of Karnataka

2. The charm and character of South India, where tradition thrives amidst rapid urbanisation



Please note that only black and white images are accepted. Submissions can cover a range of subjects from rural and urban life to iconic landmarks, hidden treasures, traditional attire, vibrant festivals, captivating performing arts, and more. However, wildlife, food, selfies, self-portraits and still-life photography are excluded from this call.







MENAFN22042024006926014934ID1108122146