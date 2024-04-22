Azerbaijan Experiences Increase In Volume Of Information, Communication Services

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
Information and communication enterprises in Azerbaijan providedservices worth 766.4 million manat ($450.4 million) from Januarythrough March 2024, Azernews reports.
According to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, thisindicator increased by 10.4 percent compared to the same period in2023.
Meanwhile, a total of 74.1 percent of these services wereprovided to the population.
During the reporting period, revenues from mobile communicationservices in Azerbaijan amounted to 281.7 million manat ($165.5million) (36.8 percent of the total revenues of thetelecommunications market).
However, at the end of 2023, information and communicationenterprises in Azerbaijan provided services worth 3.2 billion manat($1.8 billion) (16.3 percent growth).
To note, at the end of 2022, revenues from mobile communicationand information services increased by 14.8 percent (358.6 millionmanat ($210.7 million)) compared to 2021 and amounted to over 2.7billion manat ($1.5 billion).
MENAFN22042024000195011045ID1108121352
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.