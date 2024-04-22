Azerbaijan Experiences Increase In Volume Of Information, Communication Services

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

Information and communication enterprises in Azerbaijan providedservices worth 766.4 million manat ($450.4 million) from Januarythrough March 2024, Azernews reports.

According to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, thisindicator increased by 10.4 percent compared to the same period in2023.

Meanwhile, a total of 74.1 percent of these services wereprovided to the population.

During the reporting period, revenues from mobile communicationservices in Azerbaijan amounted to 281.7 million manat ($165.5million) (36.8 percent of the total revenues of thetelecommunications market).

However, at the end of 2023, information and communicationenterprises in Azerbaijan provided services worth 3.2 billion manat($1.8 billion) (16.3 percent growth).

To note, at the end of 2022, revenues from mobile communicationand information services increased by 14.8 percent (358.6 millionmanat ($210.7 million)) compared to 2021 and amounted to over 2.7billion manat ($1.5 billion).