Talabat App Preloaded On Xiaomi Phones

The Internet Business Department of Xiaomi, the global technology leader, has announced a partnership with talabat, the region's leading platform for everyday deliveries, a joint statement said Sunday.

The talabat app will now come preloaded on Xiaomi phones in certain markets in the Middle East, it was explained. This partnership will span Qatar, the UAE, Egypt and Iraq.

"The launch of the Air Preload Solution in UAE, Qatar, Egypt and Iraq represents a strategic milestone for talabat and Xiaomi's Internet Business Department as they continue to explore opportunities in other markets potentially after this phase," said George Zhang, head of Internet Business Department, SEA, Xiaomi.

Stefano Vecchio, vice president, Strategy & Innovation at talabat, said:“We're continuously looking at ways to create engaging and relevant partnerships with industry leaders – collaborating with Xiaomi to pre-install the talabat app on Xiaomi mobile devices across the region proves our commitment to simplify the everyday life of customers in the region, by delivering food, groceries and more to their doorstep.”

