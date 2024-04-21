2 Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Gunfire In West Bank

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA |The Peninsula

Occupied Jerusalem, Palestine: Two Palestinians were martyred by Israeli occupation gunfire at the intersection of the village of Beit Anoun, northeast of Hebron in the West Bank, on Sunday.

According to Palestinian news agency (WAFA), the occupation forces fired heavily at two young men, and prevented ambulance crews from reaching them.

Security sources confirmed to WAFA that the two young men died of their wounds, and the occupation forces were still holding their bodies.

The Israeli entity has escalated its operations in various regions of the West Bank and Jerusalem, in conjunction with its unprecedented aggression against the gaza Strip since Oct. 7.