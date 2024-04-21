After French Forces, American Troops To Withdraw From Niger

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) International media have confirmed the potential withdrawal of US troops from Niger, following the earlier exit of all French forces amid protests and the Nigerian military's request.

According to Voice of America, Niger authorities have requested the withdrawal of over a thousand American soldiers from Niger, but no specific timeline for the implementation of this plan has been determined.

Meanwhile, Agence France-Presse reports that Kurt Campbell, Deputy Secretary of State for the United States, met with Ali Mahamane Lemine Zeine, Prime Minister of Niger's military government, and accepted Ali Mahamane's request for the withdrawal of US troops from Niger during this meeting.

According to Voice of America, the United States has a base in the desert city of Agadez, Niger, constructed at a cost of $100 million for drone flights and is also set to transform this base for drone operations in Africa.

This comes as Nigerian military forces, following the coup in July last year, compelled French forces to leave the country in December, with US forces set to follow suit.

Meanwhile, the security dynamics in Niger remain complex, with ongoing threats from armed rebel groups, intercommunal conflicts, and criminal activities. The presence of these armed groups, coupled with weak state institutions and governance challenges, has led to widespread human rights abuses, including arbitrary killings, sexual violence, and forced displacement.

Despite efforts by the government and international community to restore stability, insecurity continues to pose a significant threat to the safety and well-being of civilians across the country. The situation is further compounded by the porous borders, which facilitate the movement of armed groups and criminal elements across the region, exacerbating security challenges in neighboring countries as well.

