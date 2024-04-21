US: Two Killed In Block Party Shooting In Memphis

(MENAFN- IANS) Houston, April 21 (IANS) Two people were killed at a block party shooting in Memphis, in the southern US state of Tennessee, police said.

Initially, the Memphis Police Department said on social media platform X that there were 16 people shot, two of whom were dead.

"We believe the error occurred with several victims being reported multiple times," the MPD said in a correction post.

One of the wounded "remains in critical condition," the police said in an update.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said that the shooting happened at an unpermitted block party of "approximately 200-300 people" at 7:19 p.m. local time on Saturday (0019 GMT Sunday), Xinhua news agency reported.

"Officers located five victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds on the scene, three of whom were transported to area hospitals in critical condition and two males were pronounced deceased," the MPD said.

MPD interim Chief Cerelyn "C.J." Davis told a press conference Saturday night that there were at least two shooters involved.

"We already have received some video footage and are looking for those responsible," she said.