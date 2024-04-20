Boy's Body Found In Amethi, Friend Detained

(MENAFN- IANS) Amethi, April 21 (IANS) The body of a 14-year-old boy has been recovered from a forest near Piparpur in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi and the police suspect that he was killed by a friend over a monetary dispute, the police said.

The victim's 15-year-old friend has been detained on the suspicion of killing Prakhar Gupta following a dispute between them over a monetary transaction related to the sale of a mobile phone, a police official said.

The victim's mother had complained to the police that her son, Prakhar Gupta, went missing on April 18.

A case was registered at the Ramganj police station on the mother's complaint, Amethi's Superintendent of Police (SP) Anoop Kumar Singh said.

The police officer added that Prakhar's body was recovered based on the information provided by the accused during questioning on Saturday.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.