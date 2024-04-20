Anupam Kher Drives Lansdowne Kids To School: ‘Innocence Rarely Seen In Big City Children'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who was last seen in 'Kaagaz 2', recently spent time with some children in Lansdowne town of Uttarakhand.

The actor shared videos from his meet-up on social media, reminiscing about the memories he made with them during his time in Lansdowne.

On Saturday, the actor took to his X (formerly called Twitter) and shared two videos along with a heartfelt note.

In the first video, he can be seen driving the children of Lansdowne to their school while engaging in conversation with them.

In the second video, he interacts with a different group of kids, asking them if they recognise him, to which one child responds that Anupam is a good man who feeds children.

The actor wrote in his tweet: "LIFE LESSON - The best reward I could ever get was from a five-year-old Abhishek in the second video at the end! In these two videos, I got to see glimpses of my childhood spent in Shimla. I used to meet these children in Lansdowne. I used to see them going to school."

Anupam said that conversing with the children made him feel relaxed and highlighted the innocence rarely seen in the kids who grow up in cities.

"Sometimes I would even drop them to school in my car! Sometimes I would even sit with them and have tea and breakfast. I used to feel good and relaxed after talking to them. May God always keep these children happy. Now this innocence is rarely seen in children of big cities. #Children #SmallTown #Lansdowne #TanviTheGreat," he added.