Presiding Officer Suspended For Sharing Pics From Polling Booth; 45% Turnout Till 1 Pm In MP

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, April 19 (IANS) A presiding officer in the Jabalpur Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh was suspended on Friday after he clicked photographs inside a polling booth and shared them on WhatsApp.
Ratan Dagor was on duty at a polling station in the Pananagar Assembly segment under the Jabalpur parliamentary constituency.
As per official sources, Dagor clicked photographs inside the polling booth and shared them on WhatsApp, which is a violation of the election rules.
Meanwhile, 45 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 1 p.m. in the six Lok Sabha constituencies where polling is being held in the first phase on Friday -- Chhindwara, Balaghat, Mandla, Sidhi, Shahdol, and Jabalpur.
