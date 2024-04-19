Mark Zuckerberg's Edited 'Bearded Look' Goes Viral Netizens React, 'You Vs The Guy She Doesn't Want You To Know About'

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A recent widely circulated image shows Mark Zuckerberg sporting a beard, drawing significant attention on social media this, Zuckerberg unveiled Meta's latest innovation, a revamped version of their Meta AI assistant called Llama 3, on Thursday. Soon after, an edited photo of Zuckerberg with a full beard began circulating on social media, grabbing the interest of netizens. Some refer to it as his“drip game” - a term used to describe someone's fashionable style a post on X, Pop Crave wrote,“A fake image of Mark Zuckerberg with facial hair is going viral.”A user wrote,“You vs the guy she doesn't want you to know about”. Another asked,“Is this Chris Martin?”A user wrote,“Zuck with a beard would become World Emperor in months if not weeks”.Another wrote,“Who is running the Zuck PR campaign to rehab his image? They are putting on an absolute clinic.”In the meantime, some individuals edited the picture and captioned it,“How about the old Zuck?”However, the response of the internet to Zuckerberg's bearded appearance provides an intriguing insight into the workings of social media and public opinion.
