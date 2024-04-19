French Delegation Praises Qatar's Mediation Efforts To End Gaza War

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Speaker of the Shura Council, H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, met yesterday with a delegation from the Senate of the French Republic, headed by Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and the Armed Forces in the French Senate H E Cedric Perrin, currently visiting Qatar.

During the meeting, they discussed a host of topics related to parliamentary cooperation relations between the two sides, They also exchanged views on a number of topics of mutual interest.

The meeting also touched on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and the continuing aggression by Israeli forces against the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories. HE the Shura Council Speaker highlighted the efforts of the State of Qatar, led by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, aimed at reaching a ceasefire.

Within this context, Speaker of the Shura Council, Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim emphasized the parliamentarians' leading role in influencing the political decision. His Excellency also urged the governments to take a decisive stance consistent with international legitimacy resolutions regarding the brutal massacres committed by the occupation forces against defenceless civilians.

In turn, the French delegation praised Qatar's mediation efforts to end the war, as well as its regional and international role calling for resolving all disputes through dialogue and peaceful means. The delegation stressed that the State of Qatar plays an important role as an impartial mediator to promote international consensus.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti, a number of Shura council members and officials, and Ambassador of the French Republic to the State of Qatar H E Jean-Baptiste Faivre.