Uzbekistan And Tajikistan Forge $135 Million Investment Path

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Uzbek-Tajik Investment Company plans to implement 14projects with a total value of $135 million, according to theMinistry of Investment and Foreign Trade, Azernews reports, citing Kun news agency.

On April 17, in Dushanbe, ahead of the official visit ofPresident Mirziyoyev, an Uzbek-Tajik investment business forum tookplace, co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev.

Over recent years, trade turnover has tripled to $750 million,and since the beginning of the year, it has increased by another40%. In the near future, the parties plan to increase mutual tradeto $2 billion.

Since 2017, the number of joint ventures has almost increased22-fold-from 17 to 370 companies. Uzbekistan and Tajikistan areimplementing joint projects to create a trade zone at the borderpoint "Oybek-Fatehabad", construct the trade and logistics center"Andarkhan", and build two hydroelectric power stations in theZarafshan market on Tajik territory.

Among the most promising sectors are metallurgy, mining,development and processing of minerals, wind and solar powergeneration, hydropower, machinery and electrical equipmentmanufacturing, the agro-industrial complex, and the lightindustry.

Following the business forum, a package of bilateral documentswas signed, on which basis a roadmap will be developed for theimplementation of each project.

The Uzbek-Tajik Investment Company was established in September2021. Initially, the company's authorized capital consisted of $12million, which was later increased to $50 million. TheReconstruction and Development Fund provided 75% of the authorizedcapital, while "TajInvest" provided the remaining 25%.

The board of directors of the investment company from Uzbekistanthen included the head of the Ministry of Investment and ForeignTrade Sardor Umurzakov, First Deputy Minister Laziz Kudratov, andDirector of the Reconstruction and Development Fund ShukhratVafoev.