Palestine Condemns U.S. Veto Of Its Full UN Membership

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Apr 19 (NNN-WAFA) – Palestine condemned“in the strongest terms,” yesterday, the U.S. veto on Palestine's full membership in the United Nations.

The Palestinian Presidency said, the American“veto” is unfair, immoral, and unjustified, and defies the will of the international community.

The presidency confirmed that the“aggressive” move reveals duplicitous U.S. foreign policy, which, on the one hand, claims to support the two-state solution and, on the other hand, prevents the UN from implementing the solution through its repeated use of the veto against Palestine and its legitimate rights.

The presidency added that, achieving peace, security and stability in the Middle East region and the world, depends on the implementation of international legitimacy resolutions, ending the Israeli occupation of the land of the State of Palestine, and recognising the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.– NNN-WAFA

