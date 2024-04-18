India Ranks First Place In World In Terms Of Population

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

India led the world in terms of population, which is nowestimated at 1.44 billion people. China is in second place with1.425 billion inhabitants, Azernews reports,citing the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The fund attributes the growth of the Indian population to animprovement in the socio-economic situation in the country and adecrease in maternal mortality.

According to the last census, which was conducted in 2011, thenumber of Indian residents was 1.21 billion.

China's population, according to UN estimates, peaked at 1.426billion in 2022 and began to decline. The number of Indianresidents equaled the Chinese mainland by the end of April 2023 andwas expected to surpass it by July 1, 2024. Experts predicted thatChina's population could fall below 1 billion by the end of thiscentury. India's population, on the contrary, is expected tocontinue to grow in the next few decades.