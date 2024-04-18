'Arvind Kejriwal Deliberately Eating Mangoes, Sweets In Jail To Raise Blood Sugar Level, Create Ground For Bail': ED

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Enforcement Directorate alleged on Thursday that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal \"is deliberately eating mangoes, sweets and taking sugar with tea to raise his blood sugar level\". As per a Bar and Bench report, the probe agency said, \"Kejriwal wants to use this as a ground for bail [on medical grounds], citing fluctuations in blood sugar level.\"The Enforcement Directorate's Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain made this submission during a hearing in the Delhi court on Thursday. The court was hearing the application moved by Kejriwal, seeking to monitor his sugar levels continuously and to allow him to consult his doctor READ: 'Arvind Kejriwal was restless; kept isabgol, toffees on table': How 'undertrial prisoner no 670' spent night in Tihar\"Today, he (Kejriwal) is in court custody. He is in custody because of our case. The cause of concern is he was allowed prescribed home cooked food because he claimed he has high diabetes. But he is having mangoes, sweets and sugar with with tea. This is a basis to create a ground for bail,\" the ED's counsel reportedly submitted Vivek Jain, who appeared for Kejriwal, objected to the ED's submissions, saying that the agency \"is making these allegations only for the media\". Jain said Kejriwal is withdrawing the application and \"will file a better one\" later, Bar and Bench reported's 'weight loss' claim; Delhi CM 'kept isabgol, toffees on table'Arvind Kejriwal is currently in judicial custody and lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a probe into the alleged 'scam' in now-scrapped Delhi's excise policy. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 and sent to the judicial custody till April 15, after being in a the ED custody for some time. His judicial custody was later extended to April 23 minister Atishi alleged that Arvind Kejriwal had fallen ill and lost approximately 4.5 kg since his arrest on March 21. Addressing a press conference, the AAP leader had said,“Arvind Kejriwal is a severe diabetes patient but he never let his health issue come as a hindrance in the service of the country. Since the BJP-ruled central government arrested him there has been a serious challenge to his health condition, his sugar level fell thrice while he was in ED custody...\"However, Tihar jail later dismissed the claims around Kejriwal's weight and said it is constant at 65 kg from the day he was brought to the jail. As per reports, the prison securities also saw Arvind Kejriwal keeping his devices like a sugar sensor and glucometer on his bedside table. The Delhi chief minister also kept some glucose and toffees on his table in case of a sudden drop in his sugar levels.

