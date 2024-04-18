EQS-News: Shelly Group AD / Key word(s): Alliance/Product Launch

Shelly Smart Control App available in select Audi models

Shelly Smart Control App available in select Audi models



Sofia / Munich, 18

April 2024 – Shelly Group AD (Ticker: SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166 ) (“Shelly Group” /“the Company”), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, brings a native version of its Shelly Smart Control App to select Audi models. To this end, the popular Shelly Smart Control app based on the Android Automotive OS will be available in the Audi Application Store. Customers can thus use the user-friendly range of functions for intelligent home automation intuitively via the familiar user interface of their vehicle's infotainment system. This includes, for example, automatically opening and closing the garage door, and switching on the lights in the garage, in other rooms or throughout the house when coming home or leaving the house. The integration of the Shelly Smart Control app into the Audi Application Store is carried out in cooperation with CARIAD, Volkswagen Group's software company, and Harman Ignite. It gives customers access to a wide variety of popular third-party apps, which are seamlessly integrated into the infotainment system of the car. Regular online updates keep the apps in the infotainment system up to date.



Dimitar Dimitrov, Co-CEO of Shelly Group, commented: “We are thrilled to become part of Audi's highly attractive digital ecosystem. As is our ambition, users are at the heart of the new functions and application areas of our app. With the native integration of our Shelly Smart Control app, we are further expanding our customer focus and technology leadership. We are confident that Audi customers will enjoy the seamless integration of smart home in a customizable infotainment system.”



Wolfgang Kirsch, Co-CEO of Shelly Group, added: “The integration of our Shelly Smart Control app emphasizes the relevance of the integration capability of technologies in the most diverse ecosystems as a success factor. This blending of different areas of life through smart technology will become even more important in the future. Our solutions are already being used in numerous products and services from well-known partners. We are therefore very proud that our technologically leading app and its innovations also meet Audi's demands for exclusivity and performance.”



About Shelly Group Shelly Group AD is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Shelly Group was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 6 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, Germany, and Slovenia as well as in China and USA. Shelly Group's products have already conquered over 100 markets. Shelly Group AD has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker SLYG.



