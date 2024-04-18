Kuwait Caretaker Prime Minister Congratulates Zimbabwe On National Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Caretaker Prime Minister, Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, has sent a cable of congratulations to the President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa on his country's national day. (end) rk

