               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Caretaker Prime Minister Congratulates Zimbabwe On National Day


4/18/2024 3:04:45 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Caretaker Prime Minister, Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, has sent a cable of congratulations to the President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa on his country's national day. (end)
rk




MENAFN18042024000071011013ID1108109175

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search