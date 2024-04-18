Zee News Onboards Rahul Sinha As Managing Editor

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) is pleased to announce the homecoming of esteemed journalist Rahul Sinha as the Managing Editor of Zee News. Sinha's return to Zee News marks a significant milestone, bringing with it over 26 years of rich experience and a legacy of journalistic excellence.



Rahul Sinha's journey in journalism began at Veer Arjun newspaper in Moradabad, where he laid the groundwork for a career characterized by unwavering dedication and profound contributions. With notable tenures at esteemed media outlets including Jain TV, TV9 Bharatvarsh, and Sahara Samay, Sinha has consistently demonstrated his ability to navigate the dynamic landscape of news reporting with finesse and integrity. In his new role, he assumes responsibility for leading the news operations of the channel and contributing to its success through strategic editorial planning and channel programming.



With a proven track record in managing dynamic newsroom environments and leading high-performing teams, Sinha is poised to uphold the standards of excellence at Zee News, recognized for his groundbreaking investigative reporting and comprehensive coverage of significant events, both domestically and internationally.



Sinha's association with Zee News dates back to 2002, where he spent 18 years honing his craft and playing a pivotal role in shaping the channel's editorial direction. His tenure at Zee News was marked by a commitment to delivering accurate, balanced, and impactful journalism, earning him widespread respect within the industry and among viewers alike.



Mr. Abhay Ojha, CEO of Zee Media Corporation Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for Sinha's return, highlighting, "Rahul Sinha's appointment as Managing Editor heralds a new chapter of excellence for Zee News. His wealth of experience and proven track record in the industry will undoubtedly elevate our editorial standards and strengthen our position as a trusted news source. With Rahul at the helm, we are confident that Zee News will continue to uphold the highest principles of journalism."



Mr. Rahul Sinha, commenting on his appointment, said, "It is an honor to return to Zee News, a platform that has always prioritized truth and integrity in journalism. Joining Zee News once again, I am inspired by a vision of journalism that goes beyond mere storytelling. My long-term goal is to create a media ecosystem that fosters critical thinking, encourages dialogue, and empowers individuals to become active participants in shaping their communities. Together, we will strive to make a meaningful difference in the world through our commitment to truth, fairness, and ethical journalism."



His leadership will play a pivotal role in shaping the future direction of Zee News and continue in reaffirming its status as a beacon of credible journalism.



About Zee Media Corporation Ltd



Zee Media Corporation Ltd, one of India's leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres, with 18 news channels in seven different languages, reaching more than 528+ million viewers through its linear and digital properties.

