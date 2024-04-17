(MENAFN- Baystreet) S&P Rises, Trying to Break 3-Day Slump

Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, April 17, 2024







S&P Faces 4th Losing Session AdvertismentThe S&P 500 slipped on Wednesday, as the benchmark flirted with an extension of its losing streak while the corporate earnings season ramped up.The Dow Jones Industrials dumped 118.19 points to 37,680.78.The much-broader index recovered 24.93 points to 5,026.48.The NASDAQ sank 132.1 points to 15,733.09.United Airlines climbed more than 13% after posting a narrower-than-expected loss and beating on revenue. J.B. Hunt Transport Services fell more than 7% after missing analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines.The new earnings season is off to a promising start. While less than 10% of S&P 500-listed companies have reported financials so far, more than three out of every four have surpassed Wall Street expectations.The new earnings season is off to a promising start. While less than 10% of S&P 500-listed companies have reported financials so far, more than three out of every four have surpassed Wall Street expectations.Prices for the 10-year Treasury gained ground, dropping yields to 4.61% from Tuesday's 4.66%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices let go of $2.01 to $83.35 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices lost $8.80, to $2,399.00 U.S. an ounce.

