(CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) , a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors, has filed an independent technical report for its PCH ionic adsorption clay (“IAC”) project located in Goiás, Brazil. The PCH MRE report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-10 (“NI 43-101”). Titled“Technical Report on the Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the PCH Project, State of Goiás, Brazil,” the report indicated no material differences from results disclosed in the company's press release released last month. The company noted that the report was coauthored by independent qualified persons under NI 43-101, including Yann Camus, Peng; Marc-Antoine Laporte, PGeo, MSc; and Sarah Dean, PGeo.“The PCH MRE Report has outlined both exceptional grade and volume across both Target IV and Buriti zones, which cover a total area of approximately 480 hectares,” said Appia Rare Earths & Uranium president Stephen Burega in the press release.“Within Target IV, Appia has identified a high-grade zone with an inferred resource totaling 13.5 Mt at an average grade of 7307 parts per million ('PPM') TREO. . . . The data generated from the first 300 drill holes at PCH has provided our team with a strong geological signature to track and confirm additional high-grade mineralization at newly identified ionic adsorption clay targets across the remaining tenements, which encompass a very large area of over +40,000 hectares. The phase II auger drilling program is currently well underway, and we look forward to reporting on results as data becomes available.”

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade, critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston and Eastside properties. The company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.29 hectares (234,706.35 acres)

in Saskatchewan. The company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Project, which is 40,963.18 hectares in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. For more information about the company, please visit

.

