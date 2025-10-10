Aishwarya Rai's Former Rival Now Has Taken Monkhood, Who Is She?

Once a top Bollywood actress, she even went head-to-head with Aishwarya Rai. But then, she suddenly left the film world. She became a monk and is now completely unrecognizable. So, who is this actress? Let's find out what movies she was in.

Many can't handle the glamour world. Some find fame, others leave for peace. This actress is one of them. She's none other than senior Bollywood actress Barkha Madan.

Barkha Madan won the 'Miss Tourism India' title in 1994. She then placed third in an international beauty pageant in Malaysia. Despite such fame, Barkha now seeks peace as a nun.

She debuted in the 1996 hit 'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi' with Akshay Kumar. She later starred in 'Bhoot' (2003) and TV shows. As her career peaked, she unexpectedly quit acting.

Drawn to the Dalai Lama's teachings, Barkha couldn't find peace in showbiz. She read his books and, in 2012, surprised all by becoming a Buddhist nun, renaming herself Gyalten Samten.

She now lives a simple life of meditation and service in the Himalayas. The former model has embraced Buddhist traditions, shunning all luxuries, and often raises awareness about it.