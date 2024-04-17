Kodak Alaris and veritree Partner to Aid Agroforestry Restoration in Rwanda

(MENAFN- Procre8)

DUBAI, UAE, 16th April, 2024 — Kodak Alaris announced today its partnership with veritree, a restoration platform that connects businesses with verified tree-planting projects. The partnership will focus on agroforestry, an approach to sustainable land use that integrates diverse elements including trees, crops, and sometimes animals to create a sustainable ecosystem.



“At veritree, we believe in the power of collaboration to drive meaningful change, and teaming up with Kodak Alaris is a testament to that belief,” said, David Luba, Co-Founder, and Head of Partnerships at veritree. “Kodak Alaris’ commitment to reducing paper through intelligent document processing solutions is matched by their dedication to reimagining corporate responsibility for a sustainable future.”



As part of the initiative, 40,000 trees will be planted this year in East Rwanda, aiding in the effort to restore damage caused in-part by unsustainable farming practices in that region that have led to soil erosion and landslides. The partnership will address other challenges facing Rwandans. Approximately 32% of children under age five suffer chronic malnutrition, and nearly one-fifth of the population is food insecure. Together, Kodak Alaris and veritree strive to achieve many goals, including:



● Providing 800 working days for local Rwandan farmers as they reforest 16 hectares, equivalent to 30 American football fields.

● Increasing access to nutrition by over 700%.

● Reducing severe food insecurity for Rwandan farm families from 56% to 8%.

● Sequestering 2,174 carbon tonnes, equivalent to taking 473 cars off the road for one year.



“Our purpose as a company is to give businesses the tools they need to digitize, simplify workflows, and enable paperless strategies,” said Jay Mathewson, Environment, Health & Safety Manager, Kodak Alaris. “Through lifecycle design, we’re reducing environmental impacts associated with our products - but we seek to do more. The partnership with veritree complements this mission, allowing us to actively contribute to reforestation and rebuilding ecosystems through sustainable farming practices.”







