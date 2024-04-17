Rajkummar Recalls How He Would Slip Into Srikanth Bolla's Skin As Soon As He Wore The Lens

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Rajkummar Rao, who is playing the visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla in the biopic 'Srikanth-Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne', shared what all went into playing this role, giving a glimpse of some behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot of the movie.

Taking to Instagram, Rajkummar shared a Reel video, which includes a glimpse from the trailer launch of the movie.

In the video he says: "Koshish yahi thi ki mai jab set par aaun to mai Srikanth hun. Jab tak pack up na ho mai Srikanth hi rahun. Ham ek lens pehente the aankh me, jaise hi wo lagta tha mai Srikanth ho jata tha. Fir set pe koi aata tha, nahi aata tha mujhe pata nahi hota tha. But I think that's the only way I could do this part."

(The effort was that whenever I came on the set, I became Srikanth. That till pack up, I remain as Srikanth. I used to wear a lens in my eyes, as soon as I wore them, I would become Srikanth.)

The post is captioned as: "Behind the scenes. Srikanth in Real for Srikanth on Reel... #Srikanth in Cinemas on 10th May."

The trailer offered a tantalising glimpse into the remarkable portrayal of Srikanth's indomitable spirit portrayed by Rajkummar.

The movie promises to be an extraordinary journey, encapsulating themes of determination, resilience, and triumph. The trailer not only showcases the journey of a visually impaired man but also a story of his unique character and wittiness and how he goes on to make his disability his strength and not a weakness.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film stars Jyotika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the film has been made under the banners of T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. The film will be released on May 10.