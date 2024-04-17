Umm Al Quwain Abattoirs Ready

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 23 Sep 2014, 4:11 PM

Last updated: Tue 7 Apr 2015, 8:53 PM

Umm Al Quwain: Meanwhile, the UAQ Municipality is all set with 22 barns for selling animals while the Central Abattoir of the northern emirate has been prepared and reinforced with additional staff to meet the pressing demand during Eid Al Adha.

“The public is urged to not deal with illegal street butchers, which attract heavy fines,” Ghanim said.

The abattoir has been equipped with counters for slaughtering the animals safely.“Additional vets will be available to examine the animals before and after slaughtering from 6am to 8pm.”

To save time and effort, and better streamline the expected rush, a ticket-based system will be adopted.“We will be working on a first-come-first-serve basis.”

The price set for slaughtering sheep and goats is Dh15, while price for cows and camels will be Dh30 and Dh50 respectively.

...