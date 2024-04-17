“Global Partnership Announced between British IKAR Arabia Investment Group and Portuguese CESPU Diagnostico”

(MENAFN- Ikar holdings) British IKAR Arabia Investment Group Limited, and Portuguese CESPU Diagnóstico, S.A., have announced today the establishment of a global partnership in the healthcare industry.



Both parties agreed to establish “BlueStain Global Limited”, headquartered in London.



CESPU Diagnóstico, is part of Portuguese CESPU Group, which is a Higher Education Institution that has been training highly qualified health professionals for over 40 years.



IKAR Arabia Investment Group is one of the vertical operating groups, belonging to IKAR Holdings, which is a multi-tiered group headquartered in London, encompassing more than 40 companies – spanning across diverse sectors and geographical regions.



Through the last years CESPU Diagnostico could develop the so called “BlueStain®️ DIGITAL CYTOLOGY FOR CANCER DETECTION"



BlueStain is a simple cancer diagnostic test that meets high quality standards and allows to stain a variety of cytological samples simply and quickly, with clear definition of cell structures, either in conventional or thinprep smears, fixed in alcohol or dried at room temperature.



BlueStain®️ is a reliable clinical tool for the evaluation of the suitability, screening, and preliminary diagnosis of a variety of cytology specimens.



Its application optimizes resource usage and puts the device at the disposal of all forms of screenable cancer through cytology.



It covers applications for Thyroid , Cervix, Oral, Anal samples and serous fluid.



CESPU Diagnostico, top executives, Prof. Dr. Fernando Ferreira and Dr. Paula Melo stated: ''We are truly honored having IKAR Holdings as our new partner and furthermore expanding together our BlueStain tests on global scale.



This staining method has also overcome the difficulty, or even impossibility, of applying conventional staining techniques in geographically remote locations with scarce human and/or financial resources. In many countries around the world, cytology-based screening or diagnosis is not possible, or when it exists, it offers very late results and very low clinical accuracy. Conventional cytology techniques are still a mirage for many populations worldwide. With BlueStain®️ we want to turn this around and therefore put people at the center of our scientific research. We believe that our product will change the international health industry standards.''



“We are extremely honored by this new partnership. CESPU has united some of the world recognized medical scientists. The development of the BlueStain cancer detection product is set to bring new standards in the healthcare sector. We believe that with the global powerhouse of the entire group, that we can reach out to many hospitals and other healthcare institutions around the globe and selling this outstanding product. Beside the business effect, the new partnership is also a proof of our commitment to bring a serious impact to humans life”, said Mario Diel, Group Chairman and CEO of IKAR Holdings.





