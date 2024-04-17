Myanmar Pardons Over 3,000 Prisoners On Traditional New Year's Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Yangon, April 17 (IANS) Myanmar's State Administration Council granted amnesty to more than 3,000 prisoners on Wednesday, the first day of the traditional Myanmar New Year.

Among them were 3,303 Myanmar nationals and 36 foreign prisoners, including 13 Indonesian nationals and 15 Sri Lankan nationals, the council said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The amnesty is to mark Myanmar's traditional New Year's Day, bringing joy to the people and looking forward to positive relations with respective countries, while addressing humanitarian concerns, it added.

In a separate pardon order, the council reduced the sentences by one-sixth for some prisoners jailed across the Southeast Asian country.

It's a customary practice for Myanmar to pardon prisoners annually to celebrate its traditional new year.

Last year, more than 3,000 prisoners were released on Myanmar's traditional New Year's Day.