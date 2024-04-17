Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan & Kyrgyzstan To Create Company For Construction Of HPP

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will sign anintergovernmental agreement on the joint implementation of theKambaratinsk HPP-1 construction and operation project, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Energy ofKazakhstan on the government portal "Open NPAs".

The document is planned to be signed in Bishkek, and the date ofsigning has not yet been agreed. The agreement provides for thejoint implementation of the Kambarata HPP-1 construction project onthe Naryn River in Kyrgyzstan. For these purposes, a joint stockcompany (JSC) will be created, in which the share of Kyrgyzstanwill be 34%, Kazakhstan - 33% and Uzbekistan - 33%. Each countrywill determine the founder of the company independently. The mainsources of financing for the project will be the company'sfounders' own funds, as well as borrowed and grant funds frominternational financial institutions and banks.

The energy ministers of the three countries signed a roadmap forthe implementation of the Kambarata HPP-1 construction project inBishkek in January 2023. According to the Ministry of Energy ofKazakhstan, this HPP should become the largest power plant inKyrgyzstan and will provide electric energy to the countries ofCentral Asia, as well as stabilize the water supply of theregion.

The capacity of the future HPP will be 1,860 MW. The plant willproduce an average of 5.6 billion kWh of electricity annually. Itis expected that the construction of the hydroelectric power plantwill take 10 years, including the first hydroelectric unit isplanned to be commissioned in four years.