Qatari PM, US State Sec. Discuss Mideast Developments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, April 16 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed, via phone Tuesday the latest developments in the region and ways to de-escalate tension, especially ending the war in the Gaza Strip.

During the call, initiated by the US Secretary, Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman expressed the State of Qatar's deep concern about the latest regional developments, calling on all parties to de-escalate and exercise the utmost restraint.

Stressing the need for joint action to reduce escalation in the region and resolve disputes peacefully, Sheikh Mohammad renewed the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting all regional and international efforts aimed at achieving security and stability at the regional and international levels. (end)

mmj







