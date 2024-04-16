IPL 2024: Video Of CSK Icon Dhoni Limping With Knee Support Sparks Concerns Among Fans (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After a stunning display of power hitting, MS Dhoni's performance during the IPL 2024 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians has left fans and experts in awe. The seasoned batter treated spectators at the Wankhede Stadium to a remarkable hat-trick of sixes off Hardik Pandya, showcasing his trademark finishing skills. Dhoni's blitzkrieg innings saw him score a quickfire 20 runs from just four deliveries, boasting an incredible strike rate of 500. Despite being 42 years old, Dhoni's ability to deliver in pressure situations remains undiminished, as he played a crucial role in steering his team's total beyond the 200-run mark.

However, amidst the celebration of Dhoni's heroics, concerns arose when a video surfaced on social media showing the CSK captain limping with padding around his knee. This raised worries among fans, especially considering Dhoni's history of knee injuries. It's worth noting that Dhoni underwent surgery for a knee injury following IPL 2023, and his physical condition has been closely monitored since then.

CSK's bowling consultant, Eric Simmons, acknowledged Dhoni's ongoing struggle with knee issues but praised the veteran's determination to contribute to the team's success. Despite any discomfort he may be experiencing, Dhoni continues to prioritize the team's interests over his personal health concerns. Simmons highlighted Dhoni's resilience, describing him as one of the toughest individuals he's encountered in the sport.

In the end, Chennai Super Kings emerged victorious over Mumbai Indians, securing a 20-run win despite a magnificent century from MI captain Rohit Sharma. While the result was cause for celebration for CSK fans, Dhoni's physical condition remains a topic of concern as the IPL season progresses.

