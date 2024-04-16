(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "VS-6766 Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

"VS-6766 Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report provides comprehensive insights about VS-6766 for ovarian cancer in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the VS-6766 for ovarian cancer in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the VS-6766 for ovarian cancer.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the VS-6766 market forecast analysis for ovarian cancer in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in ovarian cancer.

Drug Summary

VS-6766, developed by Verastem Oncology, is an RAF/MEK clamp that induces inactive complexes of MEK with ARAF, BRAF, and CRAF, potentially creating a more complete and durable antitumor response through maximal RAS pathway inhibition. VS-6766 blocks both RAF and MEK in a single molecule, suggesting it may help overcome resistance and ultimately block tumor growth and proliferation.

By inhibiting RAF phosphorylation of MEK, VS-6766 has the advantage of not inducing pMEK, and by inhibiting ERK signaling more completely, preliminary research indicates VS-6766 may confer enhanced therapeutic activity. When used alone, preliminary data show that VS-6766 demonstrates across RAS pathway mutations in refractory gynecologic cancers.

VS-6766 offers a novel intermittent dosing schedule and convenient oral regimen with the possibility of better tolerability than currently available MEK-only inhibitors, which makes VS-6766 an optimal partner for combination therapy with agents from multiple target classes that may deliver better patient outcomes where they are needed most.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insights into:



A comprehensive product overview including the VS-6766 description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, research and development activities in ovarian cancer.

Elaborated details on VS-6766 regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

The report also highlights the VS-6766 research and development activities in ovarian cancer across the United States, Europe and Japan.

The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around VS-6766.

The report contains forecasted sales of VS-6766 for ovarian cancer till 2032.

Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies for ovarian cancer. The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst views for VS-6766 in ovarian cancer.

Methodology

The report is built using data and information sourced primarily from internal databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by the publisher's team of industry experts. Information and data from the secondary sources have been obtained from various printable and nonprintable sources like search engines, news websites, global regulatory authorities websites, trade journals, white papers, magazines, books, trade associations, industry associations, industry portals and access to available databases.

VS-6766 Analytical Perspective

In-depth VS-6766 Market Assessment

This report provides a detailed market assessment of VS-6766 for ovarian cancer in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2027 to 2032.

VS-6766 Clinical Assessment

The report provides the clinical trials information of VS-6766 for ovarian cancer covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

Report Highlights



In the coming years, the market scenario for ovarian cancer is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence VS-6766 dominance.

Other emerging products for ovarian cancer are expected to give tough market competition to VS-6766 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of VS-6766 in ovarian cancer. Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of VS-6766 from 2027 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the VS-6766 in ovarian cancer.

Key Questions Answered



What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of VS-6766?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to VS-6766 in ovarian cancer and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the VS-6766 development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to VS-6766 for ovarian cancer?

What is the forecasted market scenario of VS-6766 for ovarian cancer?

What are the forecasted sales of VS-6766 in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to VS-6766 for ovarian cancer? Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of ovarian cancer?



Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Introduction

2. VS-6766 Overview in ovarian cancer

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile

3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)

4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)

5. VS-6766 Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of VS-6766 in ovarian cancer

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of VS-6766 in the 7MM for ovarian cancer

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of VS-6766 in the United States for ovarian cancer

5.3.2. Market Size of VS-6766 in Germany for ovarian cancer

5.3.3. Market Size of VS-6766 in France for ovarian cancer

5.3.4. Market Size of VS-6766 in Italy for ovarian cancer

5.3.5. Market Size of VS-6766 in Spain for ovarian cancer

5.3.6. Market Size of VS-6766 in the United Kingdom for ovarian cancer

5.3.7. Market Size of VS-6766 in Japan for ovarian cancer

6. SWOT Analysis

7. Analysts' Views

8. Appendix

8.1. Bibliography

8.2. Report Methodology

9. Publisher Capabilities

10. Disclaimer

11. About the Publisher

12. Report Purchase Options

