Kuwait Oil Price Down 86 Cents To USD 90.12 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 16 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 86 cents to USD 90.12 per barrel on Monday in contrast with USD 90.98 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.

Globally, the Brent crude price went down by 35 cents to USD 90.10 per barrel, the same occurred to the West Texas Intermediate, which went down by 25 cents to USD 85.41 pb. (end)

