Techmediabreaks SOBR Safe Inc.'S (NASDAQ: SOBR) Sobrcheck(TM) Delivers Superior Performance Vs. Traditional Breathalyzers

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SOBR Safe (NASDAQ: SOBR) (“SOBRsafe”) , a disruptive company leveraging advanced alcohol detection approaches and technologies, recently published three case studies that empirically demonstrate the performance of its alcohol screening technology, SOBRcheck(TM), based on customer data, experiences and results.“A stationary identification and alcohol screening/monitoring technology launched in 2021, SOBRcheck detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol emitted through the pores of a fingertip. It is equipped with a biometric identifier that automatically confirms the user's identity and hardcodes this identification information, as well as the date and time of the screening, into the automatically generated reports, thus boosting reliability,” a recent article reads.“SOBRcheck can be used at the entry points of job sites, as TerraTech Services, a national leader in oilfield services and logistics, has done since November 2022, following a successful pilot program... SOBRcheck can also be deployed to replace traditional breathalyzer tests, which require dedicated staff – because they have to be manually administered – and are expensive, cumbersome, time-consuming, and unhygienic. For instance, Big Horn, Montana's sixth largest county in landmass, which previously used traditional breathalyzer tests for its 24/7 Sobriety Program, turned to SOBRsafe in July 2023, initially deploying the SOBRcheck technology in two locations within the County building. Since deployment, the screening has followed – and still follows – an unstaffed testing procedure in which each participant simply completes their alcohol screen in about 10 seconds... SOBRcheck delivers in 10 seconds what the observed screening procedure using a traditional breathalyzer would deliver in 45 seconds, with the high number of screens compounding the time savings.”

To view the full article, visit

About SOBRsafe(TM)

Alcohol misuse is the fourth leading cause of preventable death in America, and the seventh worldwide. Yet prevention and monitoring solutions have not kept pace with this epidemic. Legacy technologies are invasive and inefficient, unhygienic and unconnected. There has to be a better way. Enter SOBRsafe(TM), where advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin – no breath, blood or urine sample is required. With a powerful backend data platform, SOBRsafe provides next-generation, passive detection technology for the behavioral health, justice and consumer markets, and for licensing and integration. The SOBRsafe technology is commercially available for access control (“SOBRcheck(TM)”), wearable use (“SOBRsure (TM)”) and licensing/white labeling. SOBRsafe is creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SOBR are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN