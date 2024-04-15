'PM Modi Will Be Spotted Praying In Sea, No Temple There': Rahul Gandhi Stokes Fresh Row (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent underwater puja at the remains of Lord Krishna's Dwarka, alleging that crucial issues like inflation and unemployment are being overlooked.

Addressing a public rally in Bhandara, Maharashtra, as part of the 2024 Lok Sabha campaign, Rahul Gandhi took aim at PM Modi's underwater puja performed earlier in February. PM Modi had dived into the Arabian Sea off the coast of Gujarat to conduct the puja in Dwarka, an ancient city submerged underwater.

Dwarka holds significant religious importance as it is associated with Lord Krishna, believed to have been submerged after Krishna's departure from Earth centuries ago. PM Modi's underwater puja attracted attention as he wore traditional attire and a diving helmet instead of full diving gear.

Accompanied by professional divers, PM Modi offered peacock feathers at the site, symbolising homage to Lord Krishna. However, Rahul Gandhi seized upon the event, suggesting that the Prime Minister's focus on such activities detracts from addressing pressing national issues like inflation and unemployment.

The criticism comes amidst an intensifying political atmosphere leading up to the Lok Sabha elections, with parties exchanging barbs and engaging in rallies across the country. PM Modi's underwater puja has become a point of contention, with opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi using it as a platform to question the government's priorities.

