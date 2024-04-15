Singer-Rapper King To Perform In Dhaka On April 18

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Singer-rapper King, who is known for tracks such as ' Maan Meri Jaan' and 'Tu Aake Dekh Le', is set to perform in Bangladesh for the first time on April 18.

King will take the stage at the Art & Music Festival in Dhaka on April 18, and the lineup of his tracks scheduled for the performance includes 'Tu Jaana Na Piya', 'IICONIC', 'Pablo', 'Sarkaare', and 'Maan Meri Jaan'.

“I've received countless requests from fans worldwide to perform, and my team is committed to reaching every corner of the globe. Bangladesh has been on our radar for quite some time now, and I'm thrilled that we can finally make this happen,” King said.

King's global stardom skyrocketed with the release 'Maan Meri Jaan' on which he later collaborated with Nick Jonas for an electrifying rendition titled the 'Afterlife' version.

King will take the stage on Day 1 of the festival, which will be held over two days.