Landsbankinn Hf.: Offering Of Covered Bonds

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Landsbankinn will offer covered bonds for sale via auction held on Wednesday 17 April at 15:00. An inflation-linked series, LBANK CBI 30, will be offered for sale.

Expected settlement date is 24 April 2024.

Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A+ with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.

Landsbankinn Capital Markets will manage the auction. For further information, please call +354 410 7330 or email ... .