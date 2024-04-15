The BNK Group Expands Its Horizons Into The GCC

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Introducing a new chapter, The BNK Group proudly announces its expansion into the dynamic GCC market. With a legacy rooted in architectural expertise and a rich portfolio spanning diverse projects, The BNK Group is set to redefine luxury living and hospitality experiences in the GCC region.

Established in 2005, The BNK Group has emerged as an architectural powerhouse, leaving an indelible mark across India, the Middle East, and Africa. Leading this venture is Behzad Kharas, Chairman and Managing Director, whose visionary leadership has propelled the firm to remarkable heights.

The BNK Group boasts a dedicated team of over 70 in-house designers, project managers, and site supervisors, curating a distinguished portfolio with 500+ executed projects.

The group's entry into the GCC market with Design BNK, led by Dr Santi Maggio Savasta, is a strategic move that aligns with its vision of expanding horizons and offering unparalleled design solutions globally. With an unwavering dedication to transformative design, The BNK Group aims to leave an indelible mark on the GCC's architectural landscape, creating spaces that harmonise functionality with aesthetic appeal. This milestone announces a new era of design innovation, where The BNK Group's expertise will contribute to the region's architectural tapestry, redefining the way luxury is experienced and perceived.

Guided by the "3H value system" - Honest, Humble, and Humane - The BNK Group has fostered enduring loyalty from clients and team members alike. The organisation's growth is underscored by a robust workforce of 150+ professionals working collaboratively to redefine industry standards.

The BNK Group's commitment to shaping the future of luxury living is evident in its relentless pursuit of excellence, marking a lasting imprint on the landscapes it touches. Behzad Kharas expressed his excitement about this journey, stating: "We are thrilled to establish our presence in the GCC market. Dubai, with its dynamic and diverse architectural landscape, is the ideal launchpad for us."

The journey of The BNK Group has led it into varied domains, as evidenced by the creation of auxiliary group entities such as LINK - BNK with actor, jewellery designer turned interior designer Neelam Kothari Soni for residential design and K-BNK led by Kshitij Limaye which looks into workspace and commercial design. At its core, the company is dedicated to providing comprehensive design and turnkey solutions for upscale residences, hotels, and workspaces. Fuelled by creativity, tailored approaches, and scrupulous attention, The BNK Group has earned recognition for its continuous delivery of aesthetic brilliance - a synthesis recognised as 'The BNK Factor'.

The BNK Group continues to set benchmarks in architectural and interior design, the firm's commitment to brilliance is evident in its portfolio, which includes Sharjah Expo Centre, Vida Emaar Sharjah, Anantara Spa and Resort & Fusion Restaurant, Vivanta, Opa Kipos, St. Regis Mumbai (PIP), Taj Gateway, and several prestigious residential projects worldwide.