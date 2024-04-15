Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC’S Flying Squad Inspects Rahul Gandhi’S Chopper In Tamil Nadu (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Election Commission of India (ECI) flying squad surprisingly inspected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's helicopter in the Nilgiris area of Tamil Nadu as part of their pre-election monitoring.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was en route from Mysore to Nilgiris for a campaign event when his helicopter came under scrutiny by the ECI's flying squad. Upon landing in Nilgiris, officials promptly commenced the inspection of the aircraft.



Rahul Gandhi won from Wayanad in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He is now seeking a successive term from the seat. It's interesting to note that Annie Raja, a member of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and supporter of the Opposition INDIA group, will go against Rahul Gandhi. His BJP opponent is K Surendran, the party's Kerala unit chief.

Kerala, which has 20 Lok Sabha seats, will have a single phase of voting on April 26. On the other side, on April 19, 39 Tamil Nadu seats will hold Lok Sabha elections. June 4 is the date of the vote count.

