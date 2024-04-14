REAKTOR (RKR), Is An L1 Blockchain Based On Proof Of Work (Pow), To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut REAKTOR (RKR) on April 11, 2024, for all BitMart users. The RKR/USDT trading pair will be available for trading at 09:00 (UTC).







What is REAKTOR (RKR)?

GameFi Deflationary Token: RKR is used to trade assets in our store for Minions of Steel (MOS), a PC game being developed by uNhumanly. It is further used as a prize for winning tournaments in MOS. MOS has the first – built in tournament feature – instituted in a PC game. Any player can create and launch a tournament from their own home, and set the pool entry fee, and prize, in RKR.

Why REAKTOR (RKR)?

RKR Token was released on the Ethereum blockchain and helps the company understand the marketing conditions for cryptocurrency. It is used as a medium of exchange for our PC game, Minions of Steel (MoS), and will be the primary token asset for their web3 game distribution platform, reaktorarcade, which is currently in development.

About REAKTOR (RKR)

Token Name: REAKTOR

Token Symbol: RKR

Token Type: ETH

Total Supply: 342,812,013,215 RKR

REAKTOR Coin: The L1 Blockchain

RKR Coin is a L1 blockchain based on Proof of Work (PoW). REAKTOR will strive to include solidity token creation. The REAKTOR L1will be resistant to“rugging” activity by utilizing an AI that will guard against draining the liquidity of deployed projects.

