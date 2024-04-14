WAC Urges Freedom House Not To Be A Tool In Hands Of Political Circles - GAI

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The West Azerbaijan Community issued a statement on the biasedstatement of the "Freedom House" organization.

Azernews reports that the statement says:

"Freedom House" organization, which operates in the USA anddescribes itself as a guardian of democracy and human rights, haspublished an annual report. The report called "Peoples inTransition 2024" tries to give an ideological color to thegeopolitical conflict currently taking place in the internationalworld.

The authors of the report take a clearly inflammatory approach,oppose diplomacy and mutual understanding, and deepen the dividinglines, assigning states to one or the other camp. The authors ofthe report, who cannot digest Azerbaijan's restoration of itsterritorial integrity and sovereignty and conduct of an independentpolicy, claim that the anti-terrorist measures implemented inSeptember 2023 allegedly violate human rights and try to attributeour country to some geopolitical group.

The special targeting of Azerbaijan in the report, which isgenerally harmful and incorrect, is the result of the activities ofnumerous radical Armenian functionaries, including Vice PresidentAnni Boyacjiyan, who are rooted in Freedom House. "Freedom House'sArmenian employees, instead of defending the highest value such ashuman rights, act out of national bigotry and smearAzerbaijan."

The West Azerbaijani community regrets that "Freedom House" haslost its credibility due to the influence of racist circles, callson the organization not to be a tool in the hands of politicalcircles, and to support the right of return of Azerbaijanisexpelled from Armenia."