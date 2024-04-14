Kuwait Amir Receives Minister, Newly Appointed Governors

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 14 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received, Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah at Al-Seef Palace. His Highness the Amir also received Al-Farwaniya Governor Sheikh Athbi Nasser Al-Athbi Al-Sabah, Al-Assima Governor Abdullah Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governor Sheikh Sabah Badr Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Al-Ahmadi Governor Sheikh Sabah Badr Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, and Al-Jahraa Governor Hamad Jassem Mohammad Mheisen Al-Habshi for their newly appointed positions as governors. (end) tm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.