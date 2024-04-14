Watani Al Emarat earns community acceptance for its Ramadan initiatives

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) UAE, 09 April 2024:

Watani Al Emarat Foundation launched a series of initiatives since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, which garnered exceptional community acceptance from various target groups. These efforts encompassed recognition of humanitarian and community pioneers from both individuals and organisations, as well as the celebration of Ramadan customs. Moreover, the Foundation aimed to reinforce Islamic values of cooperation and goodness through Ramadan sessions and lectures. Additionally, voluntary initiatives were initiated to support fasting Muslims and less-fortunate families.



These Ramadan initiatives come as part of the Foundation’s efforts to further solidify Emirati values of giving, tolerance, and kindness. They further aim to strengthen the UAE’s identity by fostering positive citizenship practices and humanitarian work.



H.E. Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Executive Director of Watani Al Emarat Foundation, said: “The Ramadan initiatives implemented by Watani Al Emarat Foundation are key part of our strategic vision aimed at fostering positive values throughout the Emirati community. Our goal is to promote positive communication and interaction among all segments of the society, motivating active participation and contributions towards fostering a more cohesive and united society. Additionally, we aim to cultivate a culture of social responsibility, recognising it as an intricate part of our national identity and society.”



Al Falasi added: “These Ramadan initiatives are a testament to the principles of unity and collaboration inherent in our UAE community. They emphasise our commitment to the values of giving and tolerance, which define us as a connected and united society. We pledge to uphold human and community values, further encouraging increased cooperation and participation to advocate solidarity and harmony within our society.”



Watani Al Emarat Humanitarian Work Award

Under the theme ‘This is What Zayed Loved’, 11 humanitarian initiatives were honoured with the Watani Al Emarat Humanitarian Work Award on its eleventh edition. The award ceremony, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, recognised the humanitarian and community efforts of winners’, while also creating a culture of humanitarianism across the UAE community.



The award is focussed on fostering a culture that values and honours philanthropists and humanitarians, while encouraging initiatives that ensure the presence of good and humanitarian actions, which will be passed down to future generations.



Ramadan Lectures and Sessions

Acknowledging its societal responsibility to foster positive community values and impart them to the youth in order to promote national identity and highlight the importance of good citizenship, Watani Al Emarat Foundation hosted four lectures across Majalis Dubai. These included, ‘The Role of the Media in Serving the Country’, organised in partnership with the Association of Social Media Pioneers at Al Khawaneej Majlis, ‘Positive Education: Praise and Appreciation’, held in collaboration with Dubai Foundation For Women and Children at Al Khawaneej Majlis, ‘Pursuing Noble Goals’, which was held at Al Khawaneej Majlis, and ‘Intrusive Customs in the UAE’, held in partnership with Dubai Police Hemaya Schools at Al Mizhar Majlis.



The Foundation was committed to inclusivity across its initiatives, reaching out to diverse societal segments. It organised 13 lectures for prisoners in punitive and correctional institutions nationwide, presenting in multiple languages such as Arabic, English, and Filipino. These lectures covered topics including ‘Ramadan and Positive Change,’ ‘Safeguarding Ramadan,’ ‘Moral Aspects of Fasting,’ ‘Prayers and Giving,’ among others.



Recognising the significant role of Ramadan councils in disseminating the values of traditions and invoking the principles passed down by forefathers, the Foundation actively participated in two Ramadan councils organised by the Ministry of Interior. These included ‘The UAE Community: Authentic Roots and Global Prospects’ held at Majlis Ahmed bin Sanad in Dubai, and ‘Emirati Values’ conducted at Majlis Amna Alzaabi in Ras Al Khaimah.



Volunteering Opportunities

Through the ‘Day for Dubai’ volunteering initiative, Watani Al Emarat aimed to foster the spirit of volunteering and effective societal contribution by offering diverse and engaging volunteering opportunities throughout the holy month of Ramadan. These included activities such as distributing food and Iftar meals to people those are fasting, aiming to promote social communication and a positive spirit during the holy month. Additionally, the Foundation collaborated with The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai to organise the ‘Ramadan Dubai’ Iftar event in conjunction with Zayed Humanitarian Day, providing meals to 4,000 fasting individuals from 75 nationalities. Throughout the holy month of Ramadan, the Foundation supervised eight distribution sites for Iftar meals in collaboration with Dubai Charity Association and Beit al Khair Society.



The Foundation aims to attract more volunteers and encourage a sense of social responsibility among community members, with the goal of establishing a cohesive and socially interconnected society. This year, the Foundation attracted 873 volunteers, who covered 38,400 hours to serve the community in various Ramadan initiatives. Additionally, it supported the ‘Cook of Thousand Meals’ initiative that implemented by the UAE Food Bank, by involving 45 volunteers to ensure the program’s success and achieve its key objectives.







MENAFN14042024003685011158ID1108092090